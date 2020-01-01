FKF Board opens three-day window to listen to disputes ahead of repeat polls

The new board have set up dates for aspirants to lodge complaints if they are not happy with the club register for the exercise

The Football Federation (FKF) Electoral Board has opened a three-day window to listen to disputes concerning the register of clubs eligible to vote at the upcoming elections.

According to a report published on the FKF website, the three days will fall from Monday, February 10 to Wednesday, February 12.

The Board had on Thursday, February 6 published the list of eligible clubs on its website.

According to the statement, disputes related to the register can be submitted to the Board physically at FKF House, Goal Project, or via email.

Appellants who find dissatisfaction in the Board’s decisions can seek recourse at the Appeals Committee from February 13 to February upon payment of a fee, as is stipulated in the FKF Electoral Code.

The disputes can be submitted via the committee’s email address and the final list of eligible clubs will be published on Sunday, February 16.

The new Board, under the guidance of Kentice Tikolo, has already publicised the elections calendar which will serve to guide the timelines within which the electoral process will be conducted.

Further, the Board has published the preliminary list of clubs to vote, regulations to guide the process as well as nomination forms and checklists which aspirants are expected to download, fill and submit within the set timelines.

“We have a clear roadmap to this electoral process, which we have to undertake within the timelines set out by Fifa,” Board Chairperson Tikolo told Goal.

The County nomination period is expected to kick-off on February 13 after which the Board will verify interested candidates and publish a preliminary list.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) and the presidential nomination process will then follow, in mid-February.

An appeals window will be opened for aspirants who express dissatisfaction with the Board’s decisions after which a final list of candidates will be published as per the calendar.

The Board will then train returning officers who will be mandated with conducting the repeat elections.

FKF president Nick Mwendwa is keen to go for another term in office but he is already facing stiff challenges from former FKF boss Sam Nyamweya, Omondi Aduda, Robert Asembo, and former Vihiga County Governor Moses Akaranga.