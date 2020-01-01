FKF-BetKing deal: Promoted Nairobi City Stars welcome Sh8m package – Korir

The promoted club lauds the local federation for sealing a deal with a betting firm ahead of the new season

Nairobi City Stars have lauded the Football Federation (FKF) for signing a lucrative deal with BetKing Kenya.

The Federation entered into a partnership with the Nigerian-based betting firm worth KSh1.2billion that will see each club in the top-flight receive KSh8million annually.

City Stars, who earned promotion to the top tier as they were leading the National Super League after the 2019-20 season was ended owing to the coronavirus pandemic, have now welcomed the move with club CEO Patrick Korir saying it will go a long way to boost the clubs financially.

“We are very happy with the sponsorship, we are extremely happy with the new deal,” Korir told Goal on Friday.

“That is a good package for starters and KSh8m will go a long way in helping clubs, you cannot say it is small money, eight million compared to zero shillings, it is a huge take home for the clubs and as City Stars, we are very happy with the deal.

“We also want to encourage FKF to add another shift and maybe sell broadcast and media rights so that the clubs can take more home.”

Meanwhile, Korir has confirmed to Goal they are yet to release any player ahead of the new Kenyan Premier League ( ) season.

There have been reports going around that the promoted club have axed five players but Korir has now said they are waiting for their coach to come up with the list of players he wants to stay and go.

“We have not released any players, in fact, most of the players’ people are claiming we have released have just run down their contracts, and as a club, we are waiting for the coach to give us the way forward,” Korir continued.

“We have not released anyone, they are all part of our squad until the coach tells us what to do, we will engage all of them and see if the contracts are extended or not, but for now, we have not released any player.”

The players whose contracts have run down include David Gateri, experienced Noah Abich, Tedian Esilaba, and Eric Ochieng.

City Stars were promoted to the top-flight alongside Bidco United.