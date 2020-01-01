FKF-BetKing deal: Homeboyz last man standing as Gor Mahia set to receive grant

The Kenyan champions will receive their first payment from the new sponsors after filling in the mandatory form on Monday

have finally caved in and remitted a confirmation form that will allow the Football Federation (FKF) to transfer the first payment from new sponsors BetKing Kenya.

The Kenyan champions alongside Kakamega and missed out on the first instalment last week after they developed cold feet and refused to fill in the forms which were mandatory and were to include the club’s bank accounts to allow Ksh500, 000 to be wired in.

Gor Mahia and Homeboyz maintained they will only sign the forms after scrutinising the deal signed between the FKF and the Nigerian-based betting firm.

More teams

Nzoia stated the forms they had initially received were faulty, but they made their submission on Monday.

The rest of the clubs including promoted sides Nairobi City Stars and Bidco United have already received the payments, awaiting the second instalment which will be remitted if and when the new Kenyan Premier League (KPL) season gets underway.

However, Goal can now report after a closed-door meeting between top Gor Mahia officials and partly the federation, the club has finally agreed to sign the contentious form and the money will hit their bank account on Tuesday.

“It is true we have signed the forms, we really needed to know whether the contract signed between FKF and BetKing was genuine and it was the reason we had to take our time,” a top club official, who did not want to be named, told Goal on Tuesday.

In a previous interview, Homeboyz chairman Cleophas Shimanyula told Goal they will only fill the form after getting a clearance from their legal team.

“We are not in a hurry to get the money, first of all, we want to know whether the deal signed by FKF is genuine or not,” Shimanyula told Goal on Friday.

Article continues below

“We are not starving, and furthermore Ksh500, 000 is very little to even pay player salaries so we are not in a hurry to go for the money, we will sign the form and remit our bank account when we are very sure that the deal signed between FKF and BetKing is binding.

“I know some other club chairmen have been lured to sign and submit their bank accounts but I can assure you Homeboyz, will be the last, we have to be very sure what we are doing is legal and binding.”

A week ago, the FKF signed a lucrative sponsorship deal worth Ksh1.2billion with the betting firm, who is replacing SportPesa and will see each club in the top-flight receive Ksh8million annually.