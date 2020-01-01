FKF-BetKing deal: Could this end suffering of top flight clubs?

The federation have penned a lucrative five-year deal with a betting firm but will it end the suffering witnessed last season?

“It will be one of the biggest news ever in Kenyan football history, no one has ever managed to bring what I am about to,” Football Federation President Nick Mwendwa told Goal on July 10, 2020.

When asked to substantiate his claims, Mwendwa stated: “Please don’t write anything about it, don’t speculate, you will be the first to know and report about the huge deal. Please, be patient and wait.”

Four days later, Mwendwa called again and this time around, simply roared: “Back the game, it is BetKing, they are coming to sponsor our football, you can write but please be present at the Goal Project (FKF offices) on Thursday, when we will give more details.”

So, on July 16, 2020, at a packed press conference, Mwendwa walked majestically from his office directly to the podium prepared for the event and immediately revealed the game-changing news.

“Ladies and gentlemen we have a new partner in town,” Mwendwa roared after greeting the battery of journalists ready with rolling cameras and notebooks as FKF CEO Barry Otieno stood aside.

“I am glad to announce to you that FKF has managed to secure a record sponsorship worth KSh1.2 billion,” Mwendwa continued. “You know our players have struggled for the last year, now as we approach taking over the running of the FKF Premier League we wanted to have a sponsor.

“The sponsorship starts from KSh220 million in year one then increases by five per cent in the second year and 10 per cent in the subsequent years. In our view, this means at least every team will get KSh8 million, a new record for our clubs.”

The arrival of the betting firm marks the biggest sponsorship deal ever inked by the Premier League in its history, with BetKing now filling the vacuum that was left by the previous sponsor SportPesa, whose exit left a huge hole in all teams’ pockets as well as league managers; the KPL Limited Company.

The exit of SportPesa, who cited unfavourable working conditions in the country, was indeed a huge blow for the top tier, which, for the first time, recorded seven walkovers and also saw relegated to the lower division after skipping three matches.

Sugar were also on the verge of getting relegated as they had skipped two matches, while had skipped one and, by the time the top flight was halted in mid-March owing to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, many teams breathed a sigh of relief.

KPL champions and AFC were not spared either as they could not pay player salaries, which later represented five months' worth of earnings, and they ended up losing some of their key players while Ingwe also lost their influential Rwandan coach Casa Mbungo.

In short, the league was sinking into the grave every single day, with referees also going for months without pay, a move that sparked match-fixing claims in the top tier.

The arrival of BetKing, the Nigerian-owned company, could indeed bring back the smiles to Kenyan football lovers and the players, but what does the deal mean for KPL clubs?

The return of monthly grants for KPL teams

Since the exit of SportPesa, the club’s coffers have gone dry, as there was no money hitting their accounts, but with the arrival of BetKing, clubs will be assured of KSh8 million per year.

While SportPesa was giving KSh4 million per year, the amount has now been doubled, with Mwendwa saying the flow of funds will start from the coming week.

“We have signed the contract and actually in the next seven days, we shall receive the deposit payment and I will ask clubs what they want to do with it,” Mwendwa told Goal. “This is not a joke anymore as our vision is to get to $5 million in five years. Maybe in the future, we will beat even the best leagues in Africa.

“We will not sit and watch clubs suffer.”

The return of KPL Awards and prize money

For two seasons, there have been no reserves available to award Gor Mahia their prize money for winning the league title, and there was also no money to organise for the end-of-year awards.

However, according to Mwendwa, the new season will have prize money available, and will also have the end-of-year award's ceremony courtesy of the new deal.

“We will now have money to pay the winner of the league,” Mwendwa told Goal. “We will also be able to hold an end year party to fete the best striker, best midfielder, and these are things we have not managed to do for the past two seasons.”

“We will have a new tournament from next season called Super 16," Mwendwa continued. "This is a competition that will involve the top eight teams from both KPL and NSL, and there will be monetary rewards and other prizes for the participating teams.”

How have the clubs reacted to the new deal?

AFC Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda believes the new partnership will help return competitiveness into the top flight.

“It is good news for Kenyan football,” Shikanda told Goal. “I don’t have full details on what was signed but if what we are reading and hearing is what FKF signed with BetKing, then Kenyans should be ready for a competitive season.”

Posta chairman Joseph Tonui welcomed the deal.

“We have been paying salaries before but this deal will help us start giving our players allowances and bonuses,” he told Goal. “It will also motivate and improve the livelihoods of players, coaches, referees, and those involved in the game.”

Which question remains unanswered in the deal?

Kakamega chairman Cleophas Shimanyula was among the first to raise concerns following the FKF press conference insisting the absence of BetKing representatives had watered down the legality of the deal.

Today in history ! Over 1.2 Billion shillings for the FKF Premier league for 5 seasons !

“We have seen such deals signed before and they don’t last, I am wondering why FKF moved to make the announcement whereas there was no BetKing representative,” Shimanyula told Goal.

However, Mwendwa assured the doubters that the proper unveiling ceremony will be held in September, when BetKing representatives arrive.

“What we have done here is to make an official announcement that we have secured a sponsor,” Mwendwa told Goal. “We will also unveil the official logo for the league during that time.”

A good deal it looks from all angles...but will it last for five years?