FKF appoints AFC Leopards' Shikanda, Sofapaka’s Kalekwa into Premier League management committee

The two are among another five members who are expected to run the top-tier as it transitions into a new era

The Football Federation National Executive Committee has appointed a Premier League Management Committee (PMC) ahead of the 2020/21 season.

The committee will be chaired by FC chairperson Azu Ogola while Dan Shikanda of AFC , Robert Maoga of FC, ’s Laban Jobita, John Terry of Posta , ’s Elly Kalekwa and Dennis Gicheru of Wazito FC are the other members.

Meanwhile, former Mathare Youth Sports Association (MYSA) official David Thairu has been appointed as the FKF Premier League Manager.

More teams

“Thairu has been appointed the FKF PL League Manager and will be tasked with overseeing the league’s operations,” a statement from FKF obtained by Goal read.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

“David is a university lecturer, former Fifa/FMARC - Project leader for Africa and former CEO, MYSA.

“At the same time, Grace Mwelu has been appointed the league’s Communication and Marketing Manager. The decision to establish the PMC has been necessitated by the need to maintain the league’s independence and safeguarding the interests of all participating clubs.”

Thairu and the PMC’s reign will start with new hope for the clubs who ran without a sponsor in the 2019/20 season. The financial constraints that came after SportPesa’s exit saw clubs struggle and , after giving three walkovers, were relegated.

Chenmelil Sugar, who failed to show up for two games and were at the bottom, were eventually relegated when FKF cancelled the Premier League due to the emergence of Covid-19.

So far, BetKing has been confirmed as the FKF Premier League title sponsor for five years beginning with the 2020/21 campaign.

The season was expected to begin on November 20 with a match between AFC Leopards against a new-looking Western Stima but the tie was pushed to November 28 as was confirmed by FKF President Nick Mwendwa.

“The new season will now kick-off on November 28 and not this Friday [November 20] as earlier planned,” Mwendwa told Goal on Tuesday . “We have a number of logistical issues which need to be done, including testing of players and officials [for Covid-19] and all those who will be involved during matches.

Article continues below

“It is the reason we have shifted the date but we are confident the league will now start on November 28.”

The committee will face a number of challenges and the first one is the current dialogue between the clubs and FKF on the complete autonomy of the league.

Apart from securing the BetKing sponsorship deal, Chinese Pay TV StarTimes has also been confirmed as the official broadcasting partner of the league.