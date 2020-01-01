FKF announces five-year BetKing deal for Divison One league

The partnership will see Kenya’s lower tier competition change its name to accommodate their new sponsor

The Football Federation (FKF) has revealed another sponsorship deal with online gaming firm BetKing.

The new deal is a multi-million shilling pact that will see BetKing sponsor the Divison One competition.

The lower league is run by the federation and the news of its impending sponsorship by the gaming firm comes just days after the same firm agreed to partner with the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

“Football Kenya Federation today announces BetKing as its official Divison One League title sponsor in a KSh100 million five-year deal which will see the league referred to as BetKing Division One League,” read a statement obtained by Goal from the federation.

“Under the partnership, each of the 32 Division One clubs from Zone A and Zone B will be entitled to at least KSh500,000 annual grant from the federation.”

FKF president Nick Mwendwa, who hinted more good news was in the offing for Kenyan football in the coming days in a radio interview, welcomed the new partnership with BetKing.

“This is the first time in the history of Kenyan football that the Division One League has attracted a sponsor and so, we are happy to announce yet another milestone as we endeavour to raise Kenyan football’s commercial value,” said Mwendwa.

“We believe this deal, which further underpins BetKing’s commercial developmental role in football, both at the national and grass-root levels will not only help ease our clubs’ financial obligations but also play a pivotal role in raising the level of competition in the league.”

BetKing and FKF signed a five-season deal which will see top-tier clubs get at least KSh8 millions every season as well as the KPL changing its name.

Although the deal for the KPL has equally attracted praise and criticism over its authenticity, Mwendwa has spent the better part of the week defending it.

Former Kenya SportPesa CEO Ronald Karauri and Kakamega Hmeboyz chairman Cleophas Shimanyula are the high-profile individuals who have questioned the deal so far.

Karauri said the FKF should have approached local betting firms for sponsorship while Shimanyula stated he would only develop the belief in the deal once the money reaches his club’s accounts.

The deals, both for KPL and Division One, will be launched in September.