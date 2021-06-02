FKF announces date to kick off 2021-22 Premier League season

Goal can reveal the federation has settled for September 25 as the date to start the new season of the top flight

The Football Kenya Federation has confirmed September 25 as the date to kick off the new 2021-22 Premier League season.

With the current season yet to conclude after it was halted for 56-days owing to the lockdown occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic, the federation has revealed the new dates for the upcoming season and also confirmed the current campaign will end on August 21.

What has been said?

A statement from FKF CEO Barry Otieno, written to all 18-Premier League clubs and obtained by Goal has stated: “Further, the federation has adjusted its competition calendar as per below; 2020-21 season to end on Saturday, August 21, 2021, and the new season 2021-22 to commence on Saturday, September 25, 2021.”

On a similar note, the FKF has also confirmed contracts of players which were supposed to end between May and June will now remain in force until August owing to the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The suspension of sporting activities in the country due to the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic saw the disruption of the 2020-21 season which was initially slated to conclude in June 2021,” added the statement from Otieno.

“Guided by Fifa Covid-19 regulations and the Fifa regulations on the status and transfer of players, FKF hereby confirms that agreement between clubs and players due to expire on May/June/July 2021, unless mutually terminated, will remain valid until the season’s new end date in August 2021.”

No Kenya-friendlymatches?

In a previous interview, Otieno had told Goal they had shelved organising friendly matches for the Kenya national team during the June international break so as to speed up finishing the league and the FA Cup.

“We will not have any matches lined up for the national team Harambee Stars this international break simply because we have a very tight schedule ahead of us in terms of the top-flight tier and also the domestic cup,” Otieno told Goal.

“We want to make sure the league is played to the end before any eventualities hit us again and also we want to have a winner for the FA Cup determined this season, so we will use the Fifa period to play domestic cup matches and any other league matches that will be lined up.”

Four teams are currently battling to win the title for the current campaign - Tusker, KCB, AFC Leopards, and champions Gor Mahia.

Following the delay to conclude the league as planned, the FKF has already confirmed the top team at the end of June 30 will be given the ticket to represent the country in the Caf Champions League.