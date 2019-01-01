FKF and Odibets enter into three-year county league sponsorship deal

The development has been made public just two days after Goal had revealed the behind-the-scenes negotiations between the two bodies

Football Federation (FKF) and OdiBets have entered into a Shs127 million partnership deal for three years.

The gaming firm will sponsor the FKF county league where it will also provide kits and balls as per the new sponsorship agreement.

FKF president Nick Mwendwa has praised the initiative and challenged other corporates to come on board and support the growing game.

“I must thank OdiBets for coming in at this crucial time in football where the sport is facing financial constraints. This shows OdiBets’ commitment to supporting football at the grassroots and it is for this reason that we are happy to partner,” Mwendwa told reporters during the unveiling ceremony in Nairobi.

“As a Federation, we are committed to developing football in a wholesome approach and will endeavour to not only source for financial resources for the clubs but also undertake capacity building through ongoing coaching courses and referees training.

“We are further committed to transparency and accountability, and this has been demonstrated by the trust such corporates as Odibets have shown in us, by extending financial support to the grassroots through us. We are open for scrutiny and we invite more corporates from far and wide to come on board and partner in our football development agenda.”

Meanwhile, OdiBets General Manager Dedan Mungai has explained why they have agreed to come on board and support the FKF.

Article continues below

“We are very excited to embark on this noble venture with FKF. Through this partnership, we hope to harness and foster the immense untapped potential that our grass-root county leagues have. As we start this journey, we take pride in youth development and believe that our brand resonates with the needs of the clubs at the grassroots level,” noted Mungai.

“We strongly believe that our partnership with FKF will further strengthen the grass-root leagues and offer the thousands of Kenyan youth an opportunity to showcase their talent and create a career out of playing football.”

The new partnership comes just weeks after Betika was unveiled as the National Super League (NSL) sponsors while Kenyan Premier League ( ) are struggling since SportPesa, their former title sponsor, quit the Kenyan market.