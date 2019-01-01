FKF and Migne entered into an intricate deal before dismissal - Mwendwa

The French tactician was sacked in August after and unconvincing time with the national team in almost one and half years in charge

Football Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa has revealed some details of the negotiations between the federation and former coach Sebastien Migne.

Migne was relieved of his duties in August after Kenya were bundled out of the African Nations Championship by and Mwendwa has now publicly revealed some of the specifics of the deal which saw his smooth exit as Harambee Stars coach.

“We negotiated with him [Migne] before he was relieved of his duties as we have learned repercussions of reckless dismissal of coaches,” Migne told Citizen TV.

"We agreed to pay his salaries until March [2020], allowed him to stay in his rented house and also the official car was left with him and he agreed.

“But if he gets a new job between now and March, then FKF will not pay him.”

The FKF president further faulted the Sam Nyamweya administration for sacking Adel Amrouche and Bobby Williamson, who later took the FKF to the Court Arbitration for Sports for the unlawful termination of their contracts.

The court has so far ruled in favour of the two coaches ordering FKF to pay fines amounting to Shs163 million.

Mwendwa also said he tried to negotiate with Amrouche to return as coach.

“The former regime has put FKF in a problem that it is not going to get out in the next six years," explained Mwendwa.

"After Amrouche was fired for an altercation with a referee during Kenya vs Comoros match, he proceeded to the court and was awarded just when I was getting into the office.

“I picked [Stanely] Okumbi on an interim basis initially because I was still negotiating with Adel with the purpose of bringing him back.

"But he did not withdraw the case as we had proposed as he wanted both the job as well as the continuation of the case.

“We could not accept it. FKF has been at CAS for four years and we lost as the court ruled, we were wrong to dismiss the coach.”

He also stated they will appeal against Friday's ruling which awarded Williamson Shs55 million for wrongful dismissal.

“But we will appeal in order to try and arrest this situation. Because if we do not appeal, we will have to pay at least Shs163 million to the two coaches when our football is facing myriad challenges,” he concluded.