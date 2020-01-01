FKF & KPL not reading from same script, but who will blink first?

With the African body waiting to know the fate of Kenyan top-flight, who will win the battle between the two entities?

The Kenyan Football Federation and the Kenyan Premier League are heading towards a collision over the subject of the future of the ongoing league season following the campaign's suspension amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

As we approach D Day, it's not yet clear which of the two organisations will have their way; the daggers are drawn, and the fight is reaching its conclusion.

The bone of contention is which rules should determine how the 2019-20 season is concluded if indeed it is forced to end early due to the coronavirus, specifically, issues surrounding the champion, continental qualification, and relegation/promotion.

The Confederation of African Football Association brought forward the debate, which has now threatened to spoil further the relationship between the two bodies, after they wrote to the FKF giving them only eight days to decide the fate of the current season and the FKF .

Without hesitation, the FKF, through acting CEO Barry Otieno, confirmed to Goal that the league will not resume due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and that the rules in the federation's book will be used to decide the winner and the relegated teams.

“We will have to end the league now because the Covid-19 pandemic is still with us and Caf are asking for our response in eight days,” Otieno told Goal. “In a nutshell, the league will not resume and we will use the rules in [the] FKF books to declare the winner and teams to be relegated.

“We will pass the same to so that they can implement the same.”

The FKF's statement was not received well by the KPL, with CEO Jack Oguda maintaining that the fate of the top flight will only be decided when the recent 21-day curfew imposed by the government elapses.

Oguda further stated that even if the league ends prematurely, only the KPL have the mandate to decide its fate and not the federation.

“We will know the fate of the league after 21 days,” Oguda told Goal. “It is unfortunate FKF have quickly moved to make a decision that the league will not continue but all I know the league will still be played if and when we contain the virus.

“Furthermore, it is KPL who are mandated to run the league and who can decide the fate of the same, clubs are only affiliated to FKF but the league is managed by KPL so we have the final say, and I think FKF are not sure of what they are saying.”

Clearly the battlelines are drawn, but who will blink first?

Kakamega chairman Cleophas Shimanyula is supporting the KPL, stating that they are the only ones mandated to declare the way forward for the league if it ends prematurely.

“We will not listen to the FKF as far as the league is concerned, the league is managed by KPL and they are the ones mandated to give us the way forward,” Shimanyula told Goal. “Furthermore, FKF is in office illegally, their term of office ended in February and, by making such a statement, it means they are in contempt of court.

"Also the statement is a clear indicator that FKF are seeking for sympathy from because they control the majority, and we will not accept their ruling.”

Shimanyula then goes ahead to outline some of the areas KPL should explore before deciding the fate of the league.

“All KPL clubs are willing to play the season until the end because we only have nine rounds of matches to play," he continued. "If not, then they should plan for a play-off to be played among the top four teams.

“If they cannot apply that, then they should allow Homeboyz to face Gor Mahia in a final-like battle to decide the winner, we are number two and have a game at hand, meaning if we win our match, we will easily catch up with Gor Mahia at the top.

"To the end the season and declare Gor Mahia champions will not work at all," he concluded, defiantly, "and we will not accept it.”

But what exactly do the FKF rules stipulate?

Should the FKF rules be observed, then Gor Mahia, who are currently leading the 17-team table on 54 points, will be declared the champions if the FKF uses clause 2.6.1 of the promotion and relegation of teams.

The clause states that where the league format, due to circumstances of force majeure, fails to be completed within the season, the league winners shall be determined by two ways.

Clause 2.6.1.1 states that: “Before each and every club has completed its first-round fixtures the league shall be declared null and void.”

Clause 2.6.1.2 states: “Where all the clubs in the league have completed the first-round fixtures but less than 75 percent [of the] league games have been played, the table standings at the end of the first round shall be considered as the final table standings of the league.”

With ten matches to play in the KPL, 68 percent of the games have been played, meaning the table as it stood at the halfway point of the campaign will be used, and Gor will be named champions.

In the relegation battle, Sugar will join already relegated in the National Super League next season, while Kisumu All-Stars will battle with the third-place finisher in the NSL in the promotion/relegation play-offs.

FKF CEO Otieno has made it clear that they are the final decision-makers when it comes to promoting and relegating teams in the league, and that their decision will be accepted by Caf.

“We should call a spade a spade and start preparations for next season," Otieno concluded. "I want to ask clubs in KPL to save the money they have to prepare for next season, the current season is done and dusted and our next move is to forward names of representatives to Caf."

He certainly seems confident, but fans of the local game must wait until next Tuesday, and Caf's deadline, to know for certain that his hopes for the season's premature conclusion have been ratified.