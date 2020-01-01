FKF and clubs push forward kick-off date for National Super League

The federation has confirmed the lower-tier league has been pushed forward by another week and will start on December 12

The Football Federation (FKF) has confirmed the 2020-21 National Super League (NSL) will now kick off on December 12.

The lower-tier league, whose winner earns a direct promotion to the FKF Premier League, was planned to kick off on December 5, 2020, but according to a statement obtained by Goal, the kick-off date has now been postponed yet again to December 12, 2020.

The latest development was reached after a meeting held on Tuesday between FKF officials and all the clubs taking part in the division.

“The National Super League governing council has on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, conducted a pre-season meeting ahead of the 2020/21 season,” read a statement to the clubs from FKF obtained by Goal.

“An array of topics were discussed including a review of the last season, however, the major burning issue raised by the club’s representatives in attendance was the date of the league resumption.

“After much deliberation, the league was postponed to kick off on December 12, 2020, to allow the clubs to handle the necessary logistics that will come in handy as they prepare for the league kick-off.

“The club representatives are content with the efforts put in place by the federation to help curb the Covid-19 pandemic in football.”

This is the second time the kick-off date for the league is being pushed forward, as only last month the kick-off date was changed from November 28, 2020 to December 5, 2020.”

Last season, the league was prematurely ended in mid-March after the outbreak of the coronavirus with table-toppers Nairobi City and second-placed Bidco United earning promotion to the top-flight.

Third-placed were the third team to be promoted after they beat Kisumu All-Stars on post-match penalties after a 3-3 aggregate scoreline in the two-legged promotion play-off battle to seal their return to the top-tier.

While the league had 19 teams last season, this season the tier will have 17 teams after relegated Sugar and Ushuru FC got disbanded owing to lack of funds with three teams - Silibwet Leo's FC, Soy United, and Mwatate United FC – earning promotion from the FKF Division One League.

Meanwhile, the top-flight returned last Saturday, November 28, 2020, with eight matches played across the country and three of the matches were screened live by FKF broadcast partners StarTimes.