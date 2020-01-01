FKF and Betika to honour NSL players, coaches with new awards

It will be the first time ever players and coaches in the second-tier league are feted for their outstanding performances

Football Federation (FKF) and sponsors Betika have confirmed they will hold a gala night to honour National Super League (NSL) players and coaches at the end of the season.

This will be the first time ever that players and coaches from the second-tier league will be feted for their exemplary performances.

FKF president Nick Mwendwa has confirmed to Goal the new initiative is likely to take off at the end of this season.

“We are looking at awarding the players at the end of the season and also we might be forced to introduce the monthly awards through the Betika Na Community Initiative,” Mwendwa told Goal.

“It is part of the contract we have with [Betika] and it might not be as much detailed but it will take place and we will award those involved.”

To set the ball rolling in improved goodwill to NSL, Betika gave an additional Sh2million to FKF towards the club’s kitty where each will be entitled to Sh850, 000 which is an improvement of Sh750, 000 they were initially getting from the betting platform.

“We are serious in uplifting football standards at the grassroots and I must say the kits and ball distribution will be an ongoing venture,” said Betika Head of Communication John Mbatia.

“We are also targeting the rest of the community including Boda Boda riders and engineers who have been recipients of reflector jackets and helmets.”

He hailed FKF for its deliberate efforts in developing football at grassroots level, adding the reason they partnered with the federation is joining forces with like-minded people to take the sport to the next level.

On Tuesday, November 12, 2019, FKF unveiled online betting firm Betika as its FKF NSL partner in a Sh90m 3-year deal

Under the sponsorship, each of the 20 competing teams will get Sh750, 000 per year with uniforms, financial support, kits, balls, nets and other sports equipment.