Five new faces named in Kenya U-23 squad to face Sudan in qualifier
Boniface Onyango and Moses Mudavadi have been named in Kenya's U-23 squad ahead of the upcoming Olympic Qualifier against Sudan.
The new inclusions have been promoted from the U-20 Rising Stars squad while Arnold Onyango, who captained the U-17 team to fourth place at the Cecafa championships last year, has also made the cut.
Other new additions to the squad include Kakamega Homeboyz hotshot Peter Thiongo, Nairobi Stima’s Curtis Wekesa, and Sofapaka’s John Avire.
The team is set to kick-off residential training in Nairobi on March 11, ahead of the first leg which is set to be played on March 20 at the Khartoum Stadium in Sudan. The second leg will be played on March 24 at the MISC Kasarani, with the winner set to face either Nigeria or Libya in the third round.
Provisional Squad; Goalkeepers: Timothy Odhiambo (Ulinzi Stars), Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks).
Defenders: Mike Kibwage (KCB), Johnstone Omurwa (Mathare United), David Owino (Mathare United), Yusuf Mainge (AFC Leopards), Joseph Okumu (Real Monarchs, USA), Boniface Onyango (Kariobangi Sharks), Andrew Juma (Mathare United), Moses Mudavadi (Bandari).
Midfielders: Teddy Osok (Wazito), Tobias Otieno (Sony Sugar), Ibrahim Shambi (Ulinzi Stars), James Mazembe (Kariobangi Sharks), Alwyn Tera (FC Saburtalo, Georgia), Arnold Onyango (Mathare United), Peter Thiongo (Kakamega Homeboyz), Curtis Wekesa (Nairobi Stima), Sven Yidah (Kariobangi Sharks).
Forwards: Pistone Mutamba (Sofapaka), Boniface Mukhekhe (Mt Kenya United), Ovella Ochieng (Vasalund FC, Sweden), Sydney Lokale (Kariobangi Sharks), Jafari Owiti (AFC Leopards), John Avire (Sofapaka).
