Five changes as Kenya name team to face Sudan in Afcon U-23 Qualifier
Kenya U-23 head coach Francis Kimanzi has made five changes to his squad that will play Sudan in Africa Under 23 Cup of Nations qualifiers clash.
The 4 pm clash will see Timothy Odhiambo start in goal ahead of Brian Bwire. The backline remains unchanged with Yusuf Mainge and David Owino starting in the fullback roles. Mike Kibwage and Johnstone Omurwa will be at the central defense.
In the midfield, Teddy Osok has dropped to the bench and Sven Yidah promoted to starting line-up to fill the void. He will partner with Ibrahim Shambi. James Mazembe and James Kinyanjui are on the flanks with the latter coming in for John Avire.
The team lost 2-0 in Khartoum and will need to win with three clear goals to proceed to the next round.
Kenya U-23 XI: Timothy Odhiambo (GK), Yusuf Nasri Mainge, David Owino, Johnstone Omurwa, Mike Kibwage, Sven Yidah, Ibrahim Shambi, Ovella Ochieng, James Mazembe, James Kinyanjui, Pistone Mutamba
Substitutes: Brian Bwire (GK), Moses Mudavadi, Teddy Osok, Tobias Otieno, Alwyn Tera, Sydney Lokale, Curtis Wekesa, John Avire.