First away win for Mathare United condemns struggling Kisumu All-Stars

Otenga are yet to win a match since their top-flight promotion after The Slum Boys picked up their second season victory in Kisumu

have piled more misery on struggling Kisumu All-Stars after a 2-1 win at Moi Stadium on Saturday.

Kisumu All-Stars who are without a win in six matches were the first side to go ahead in the 46th minute after Gershom Arabe's deflected strike gave them the lead.

Winger Kevin Kimani scored the equalizer for The Slum Boys in the 69th minute before striker Clifford Alwanga struck again in the 72nd minute.

This is Mathare United's first away win and it takes them to sixth position with 10 points. They will play on October 27 at Kenyatta Stadium while Kisumu All-Stars will continue searching for the elusive win when they entertain at Awendo Stadium on October 26.

At Afraha Stadium, managed to hold to a goalless draw and the same result was recorded at Kericho Green Stadium with Zoo FC and Posta firing blanks.

will face Wazito FC in their next league action while Zoo will entertain KCB. Ulinzi Stars will be up against who were beneficiaries of a walkover dished out by Sony Sugar in matchday six.

At Sudi Stadium, fell to a 2-1 loss against even after taking an early lead through midfielder Ellie Asieche in the 10th minute.

Collins Wakhungu grabbed his brace as he punished Batoto ba Mungu in the 47th and 54th minutes. With seven points, Sofapaka sit 11th on the log while the victory pushes the Sugar Millers to a place below their matchday six opponents.

Nzoia will host in the next assignment while Divaldo Alves will be preparing Sofapaka for a clash against AFC .