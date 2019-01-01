Firmino is the best No.9 in the Premier League – Deeney

Sergio Aguero and Harry Kane have their attributes but the Brazilian is out in front of both of them, according to the Hornets' captain

's Roberto Firmino is "the best number nine" in the Premier League, according to 's Troy Deeney, with a fellow striker in awe of the skills the Brazilian brings to the pitch in the wake of another stellar performance against Newcastle on Saturday.

The Reds went a goal behind to a superb early effort from Jetro Willems, but two goals from Sadio Mane put Jurgen Klopp's men back in front before Firmino teed up Mohamed Salah with a sublime back-heel pass for the Egyptian to tie up the result at 3-1.

Firmino actually started from the bench, with Divock Origi preferred in attack, but Deeney, no stranger to the rigours of being a front-man in the English top-flight, feels that the 27-year-old is amongst the greatest the Premier League has to offer.

“I think he's probably the best No.9 in the league, personally,” Deeney told Sky Sports. “If you're a manager you want someone who can close down the whole back four on his own, link play, come short – he scores goals and he gets assists. For me, he's the best around at the moment.”

With Mane and Salah seemingly firing in goals for fun in recent seasons, Firmino's importance to the team as unit can often be overlooked, and Deeney moved to stress the difference in quality with which Liverpool play when Firmino is forced to sit out.

“You have to look at the two boys he's got either side of him [Mane & Salah], 20-plus goals each last season? He didn't have a bad season at any point but when you have those two overshadowing all the time you kind of take away his importance.

“But I think when he's not in the team you definitely see it. Massively.”

Liverpool's victory means Klopp's European champions retain their place at the top of the Premier League for another week, with Man City's 2-2 draw with on matchday two meaning Pep Guardiola's side are unable to catch up with their domestic rivals.

The Reds face a quick turnaround following their win over the Magpies, with the Merseyside outfit turning their attentions back to Europe and a midweek trip to , where they begin their defence of the in Group E.