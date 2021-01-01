Firmino back in training with Liverpool after knee injury absence

The Brazil international sat out games with Fulham, RB Leipzig and Wolves on account of injury

Roberto Firmino is under consideration for Liverpool’s clash with Arsenal after returning to training.

The Brazil international has been absent from Liverpool’s past three games on account of a knee injury.

However, he was pictured taking part in a team session at Liverpool’s training ground on Monday.

Liverpool’s update

The Reds’ club snapper was in excellent form, as he caught Firmino in prime shape during training.

Under the caption, "Bobby being Bobby", Firmino is seen looking the other way while executing a perfect nutmegged pass.

Klopp in high spirits

It’s been a tough season for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, whose side have mounted a miserable defence of their Premier League title.

Injuries have not helped, with star defender Virgil van Dijk absent since October with a knee injury, but the Reds remain in the hunt for the Champions League and he looked upbeat during the session.

The German had time to share a joke with goalkeeper Alisson, who returned to training without his customary beard - but the moustache remained - drawing comparisons with legendary Reds striker Ian Rush.

Big week ahead for Liverpool

The Reds have an outside chance of securing a place in the top four, they trail Chelsea by five points, and cannot afford a slip up against Arsenal on Saturday.

Following the trip to north London, Liverpool face Real Madrid away in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

