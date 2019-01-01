Fired Medo: My aim was to help Wazito FC but players are not ready

The tactician has explained the drama behind his sacking from the ambitious top tier side

Coach Melis Medo believes Wazito's 2-0 loss against Kisumu All-Stars was used as an excuse to fire him.

The Egyptian-American tactician was shown the door on Thursday by the Kenyan Premier League ( ) side.

Medo has now opened up and explained what might have led to his dismissal from the ambitious Wazito side.

"My sacking came as a shock to me, it was unexpected, it was the last thing in my mind," Medo told Goal on Friday.

"Some players do not deserve to be in Wazito, they are in a comfort zone and have no respect or will to fight for the badge. I intended to bring back players who can fight for the team and get positive results consistently, not people who are playing for the sake of it.

"Why fire players who helped the club gain promotion and bring joy riders? I feel some people benefitted from the signings made, but to be honest, [some players] do not deserve to wear Wazito jerseys. So when I raised that concern, some people were not happy."

The former tactician also shed some light on his outburst three weeks ago, when he threatening to sack the players after a 2-1 loss against Sofapaka.

"The message I relayed was from [Ricardo Badoer], it was meant to be a public warning to some players in the team. The owner has invested a lot in this team and he expects returns, but when it does not happen he has the right to be angry," Medo added

"It was not my message; there are those who did not take it positively especially the players who are in the club to make money. It felt like I was going to stop their source of income. Imagine, getting Ksh12,000 as winning bonus and still you cannot fight for the team!"

"My main aim was to help Wazito grow, and that is why I came from without a contract, just a word of mouth. Actually, I did not sign anything with them because my immediate objective was to help the team grow."

After Medo's exit, Stewart Hall was appointed as the head coach on an interim basis with Frank Ouna named as his assistant.