'I want to stay as Harambee Stars coach' - Firat asks for contract extension

Engin Firat has boldly stated he would like to continue coaching the Harambee Stars when his two-month contract ends.

The Turkish coach was appointed to guide the national team on a short-term basis and the deal is set to expire on November 19.

He has guided Kenya in four matches, losing twice, drawing once, and winning once as well.

His last assignment was on Monday at Nyayo Stadium against Rwanda in a World Cup qualifier where Kenya won 2-1.

Michael Olunga and Richard Odada were on target for the hosts with Oliver Niyonzima scoring for Amavubi.

'I want to stay'

"It has been an amazing journey for me in Kenya football, and Africa at large," Firat told GOAL.

"It did not start well away to Mali where we lost 5-0, but I learned from the mistakes we made and have improved. Kenya have good players who are young and ready to learn.

"The only challenge has been on getting quality facilities like standard pitches which is a problem in Africa. But coaching Harambee Stars is an adventurous journey. We have a long way to go, and yes, I want to be part of it, I want to stay."

'My players have been stressed'

In the last couple of days, Kenyan football has been trending for the wrong reasons.

The Football Kenya Federation was disbanded and embattled head Nick Mwendwa arrested for graft allegations.

There was news doing rounds that even the game against Rwanda might not take place owing to the confusion brought about by different sources of communication.

"It was not easy for my players, they were stressed, you could see it even in training," Firat continued.

"We were not even sure whether we will play the Rwanda game, but I am happy with their mental strength and the win."

After the win, Kenya finished third in Group E with six points after a win, three draws and two losses.

Mali advanced from the group with 16 points after managing five wins and a draw. They also scored 11 goals and conceded none.

Uganda managed to collect nine points with Amavubi finishing at the bottom of the table with one point.