Fiorentina's Duncan names ex-Inter Milan star Motta as his role model

The Ghanaian midfielder has drawn inspiration from the veteran Italian

Alfred Duncan has mentioned Thiago Motta as his role model during the formative years of his career.

Duncan started out at youth level with Milan in 2010 before graduating to the first team two years later.

Motta was with the Nerazzurri during this period, when they won the treble, before spending the final part of his career with .

"From an early age it was Thiago Motta, he was an incredible player," Duncan said in an Instagram Live interview.

"I trained with him and he kicks [the ball] like I have never seen."

Duncan went on to mention midfielder Sami Khedira as the player he would take an attribute from, noting his tactical proficiency.

"A midfielder to whom I would steal something? Khedira of Juve," the 27-year old Ghanaian continued.

"He has a hallucinatory tactical sense. It is no coincidence that he is a world champion."

Duncan is a January loan signing from and has clocked 151 minutes for after recovering from a hamstring injury.