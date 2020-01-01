Finely-poised Singapore Premier League season beckons as Tampines and Hougang look to take command - What to expect from the 2020 SPL season

It promises to be an exciting 2020 Singapore Premier League campaign, with several title candidates and a few potential surprise packages

With 2020 shaping up to be one of the most even and unpredictable seasons in recent memory, the time looks ripe for one of Singapore’s seven local clubs to stand up and be counted. With a place in the AFC group stage in addition to an slot up for grabs, there’ll be plenty on offer for the SPL’s big boys this calendar year.

Make no mistake, this year’s title race could prove to be one of the closest in recent memory. Last year’s champions Brunei steamrolled almost everyone who stood in their way, but having lost midfield talisman Blake Ricciuto over the off-season, they could be set for a much tougher challenge this time round. The retention of last season’s top scorer Andrei Varankow and defensive rock Charlie Clough are huge positives for the Bandar Seri Begawan outfit, but without their Australian midfield dynamo, they could lose the solidity in midfield which made them so formidable in 2019.

, meanwhile, have a lot more to smile about. Having bolstered their ranks with the additions of Albirex’s Kyoga Nakamura and Montenegrin frontman Boris Kopitovic while hanging on to star players Jordan Webb and Zehrudin Mehmedovic, coach Gavin Lee seems determined not to allow the departures of Shahdan Sulaiman and Ryutaro Megumi to disrupt their momentum. With Kopitovic already having scored several times, with goals against Bali United and Muangthong no less, it doesn’t look like the tricky Japanese winger will be greatly missed, and 2020 presents a great opportunity for Lee and his young squad to mount a serious title challenge.

However, with Tampines potentially having to contend with the newly inaugurated Asean Club Championship on top of their SPL, and AFC Cup commitments, the door could be opened slightly for Clement Teo’s . The Cheetahs, who finished 3rd last season, have acted shrewdly in the transfer market, bringing in Australian centre half Zac Anderson and English midfielder Charlie Machell in preparation for their maiden AFC Cup campaign. With one foreign slot yet to be filled, Hougang have the chance to really put together a formidable squad, capable of challenging for honours both at home and in Asia.

After a disappointing 2019 season which saw them finish 6th, Bishan-based were rebranded Lion City Sailors and they will be looking to put their struggles behind them under the tutelage of new Australian manager Aurelio Vidmar. With Australian NPL hotshot Andy Pengelly joining compatriot Oliver Puflett up top, it’s hoped that the Aussie connection will be enough to fire the Sailors back where they belong. However, with question marks over Puflett’s ability to stay fit and Pengelly’s inexperience playing professionally, there remain doubts over just how well this freshened-up unit will function, which could see them just miss out on the top three.

Right in the mix with the Sailors will be the new-look side. Ever the unknown quantity, the White Swans have once again almost completely overhauled their playing squad, with a whole host of new faces joining from ’s lower leagues. Under Keiji Shigetomi for the second season running, Albirex have done well to bring in seven Singapore players, including the hugely exciting Singapore U23 international Daniel Goh. Retaining just three players from 2019, Shigetomi will have his work cut out for him as he seeks to quickly gel his side with the season kickoff looming.

Also looking to build on their performances last season will be Noor Ali’s . Finishing a respectable 5th place last year, the Eagles have confirmed the signings of Greek midfielder Panagiotis Linardos and Kyrgyzstan international centre back Kamolidin Tashiev, while Barry Maguire eventually opted to return after initially leaving, and they look well set for 2020. However, with worrying 5-1 and 6-1 losses to and Selangor II in pre-season, not all looks well at Our Tampines Hub.

Playing in their first SPL season since withdrawing in 2015, Tanjong Pagar United present themselves as a wild card in the upcoming season. While much is still unknown about the club’s playing roster, what we do know is that they’ve signed Japanese defender Takahiro Tanaka and Brazilian forward Luiz Junior for the upcoming campaign. Despite their first pre-season game ending in a 9-0 win over NFL2 side Siglap FC, the TPUFC top brass have been quick to temper expectations for the Jaguars as they make their return to the big time.

Potentially heading for a bottom-of-the-table scrap as well is Marko Kraljevic’s Balestier Khalsa. Having finished rock bottom last season with just 17 points, the Tigers will desperately be hoping to rise up the table this time round. Shuhei Hoshino, the SPL’s top scorer from 2018, has returned to the Lion City and will don the red of Balestier in 2020, in what is a huge boost for Kraljevic and his team.

Also in the mix for the wooden spoon are the SPL’s most inexperienced side, . With a slew of disappointing results for the Singapore Under-23s over the off-season, including a well-publicised SEA Games debacle, the Cubs could be in for a tough season. The departure of influential coach Fandi Ahmad could also spell trouble, as his replacement Nazri Nasir looks to steady the ship and navigate what could be a difficult season for his side. That being said, they have plenty of exciting talent to keep an eye out for, too.