Bruno Fernandes has revealed what he said to Harry Maguire after the Manchester United captain's goal against Leeds.

United earned a 4-2 victory in a pulsating Pennines derby encounter on Sunday afternoon, with Maguire opening the scoring from a corner in the 34th minute.

The 28-year-old rose highest to nod home a Luke Shaw delivery for his first Premier League goal of the season, and no one was happier for him than Fernandes.

What's been said?

Maguire's effort also ended United's long streak without a goal from a corner as they had been unsuccessful from 139 previous attempts, and Fernandes has revealed that he told the defender it was long overdue during the celebrations.

The Portuguese midfielder, who got on the scoresheet along with Maguire, Fred and Anthony Elanga, also took the opportunity to dismiss reports of any discord in the dressing room amid the Red Devils' erratic form in 2021-22.

Bruno Fernandes has a way with words 😅 pic.twitter.com/sY8zh9XPur — GOAL (@goal) February 22, 2022

"I saw the goal of H [Maguire] and I’m seeing Paul [Pogba] running behind him, sliding on his knees, and before him I was slapping his head saying, 'Finally you score with that big head'," he told reporters ahead of Wednesday's Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid when asked if there was an issue with unity.

"So I think honestly it is people trying to complain and make stories about this club.

"We know when someone talks about this club or some player at this club they go around the world with their voice. Is that something they want?

"If we stick to the plan, stick together, that is the main thing."

What's next for United?

United's win against Leeds saw them move to within four points of Chelsea, who currently sit one place above them in third.

Article continues below

Maguire, Fernandes and Co will hope to replicate the same kind of team spirit they showed to earn three points in extreme weather conditions at Elland Road when they take on Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Ralf Rangnick's side will travel to Wanda Metropolitano for the first leg of their round of 16 tie before turning their attention to a home fixture against Watford on February 26.

Further reading