Finally! Gor Mahia defender Batambuze undergoes successful knee surgery

The Ugandan defender has been out injured since August after he was injured during Africa's elite club competition

defender Shafik Batambuze has successfully undergone surgery to repair his knee ligament.

The defender has been out for about three months after sustaining the injury during the first Caf preliminary round fixture against Burundi champions Aigle Noir.

K'Ogalo could not treat the player owing to financial difficulties, and it made him source for funds elsewhere.

Batambuze has now been treated, according to the club's CEO Omondi Aduda and has a great chance of playing in the second half of the Kenyan Premier League ( ) season.

"We are happy as K'Ogalo that Batambuze has been operated and is now on the road to recovery," Omondi told Goal on Tuesday.

"It will take him about four months or less to heal depending on his body's response to medication. We are happy as a club for this development and we wish him a quick recovery."

When asked whether Gor Mahia were responsible for the treatment expenses, the official refused to reveal.

"It does not matter where the money came from whether it was from Gor Mahia or any other source. The most important thing is the player has been treated and he is recovering," Aduda concluded.

In Batambuze's absence, youngster Geoffrey Ochieng has filled the void and established himself in the first team.