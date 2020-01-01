Finally, FKF reveals details of BetKing sponsorship deal for KPL clubs

The partnership will see the gaming firm enjoy exclusive business rights for five seasons of the top-tier

The Football Federation (FKF) has revealed details of their newly-signed sponsorship agreement with BetKing.

The gaming firm and the FKF agreed on a contractual partnership to sponsor the Kenya Premier League ( ) and after days of intense public debate on the deal, the federation has now moved to make the details public.

The FKF, in a document obtained by Goal, has explained how the sponsorship money will be paid.

“Payment to be made as follows: $120,000 upon or within seven days of the signing of this agreement, $693,334 one month prior to the official kick-off of the season, $693,333 on or before the end of the third month of the season and $ 693,333 on or before the end of the sixth month of the season,” the document read.

“In the subsequent four Premier League seasons, the first instalment will be paid a month before the season kicks-off, the second instalment will arrive at the end of the third month of the season while a third instalment to arrive at the end of the sixth month of the season.”

The document also revealed exclusive rights and obligations the new sponsor will enjoy throughout the agreed timeline of the partnership.

“BetKing will have the exclusive right to be referred to as the ‘FKF Premier League’s Title Sponsor’ and have the exclusive right to be the sole sports betting and title sponsor,” the document continued..

“Ensure that all clubs participating in the BPL wear kits bearing BetKing’s logo on their shirts’ sleeves for both their authentic and replica jerseys and have the right to erect eight pitchside banners in all BPL match venues at its own cost.

“Have the right to display 50% BetKing advertisements and/or logo on every media backdrop, have the exclusive right to activate every BPL venue on each BPL match day.

“Have the right to use images with no less than three players in the BPL clubs, have the right to use clips and still photos, with no less than three players for content generation, and may sponsor the player and coach of the month.

“Have naming rights and bear the agreed costs of the BPL end of the season Gala Night and the BPL Annual Awards.”

The document also stipulated how the agreement may be terminated and how disputes can be solved by the parties.

“This agreement may be terminated; on expiry of the term, if either party suffers a material breach of the agreement and that the termination shall not affect any accrued rights or liabilities of either party,” it concluded.

“Arbitration shall be practised under the laws of .”

FKF secured the deal before taking over the league as the contract of the KPL Management Limited is expected to expire in September.