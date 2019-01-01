Live Scores
African All Stars

Fikayo Tomori wins Derby County’s Player of the Year

Comments()
Getty Images
The Anglo-Nigerian has played a key role in the success of the Rams this season and he has been rewarded for the displays

Fikayo Tomori has been named Derby County’s Player of the Year for the 2018/19 season.

The on-loan Chelsea player has flourished in the heart of the Rams’ backline, helping them to keep 13 cleansheets in his 49 appearances across all competitions.

Article continues below

The solid defensive performances from the youngster have helped Frank Lampard’s men challenge for the Championship playoff spots.

Editors' Picks

Hence, the 21-year-old central defender has been voted by the Rams’ supporters for the individual accolade.

Tomori will hope to continue his fine run of form when Derby County visit Bristol City on Saturday.

Close