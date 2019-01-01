Fikayo Tomori wins Derby County’s Player of the Year
Getty Images
Fikayo Tomori has been named Derby County’s Player of the Year for the 2018/19 season.
The on-loan Chelsea player has flourished in the heart of the Rams’ backline, helping them to keep 13 cleansheets in his 49 appearances across all competitions.
The solid defensive performances from the youngster have helped Frank Lampard’s men challenge for the Championship playoff spots.
Hence, the 21-year-old central defender has been voted by the Rams’ supporters for the individual accolade.
What a season. What a player. 💫#DCFC's 2018/19 Jack Stamps Player of the Season is @FikayoTomori_! 👏 pic.twitter.com/Rvc7ny6eUB— Derby County (@dcfcofficial) April 23, 2019
Tomori will hope to continue his fine run of form when Derby County visit Bristol City on Saturday.