Fikayo Tomori reveals AC Milan ‘anxiety’ against Inter after ex-Chelsea man struggles in Champions League semi-final

Fikayo Tomori has revealed AC Milan were anxious in the early stages against Inter during their first leg Champions League semi-final defeat.

Milan went down 2-0 to Inter

Looked shaky in the first quarter

Tomori admitted to anxiety in the team

WHAT HAPPENED? The Rossoneri struggled to contain Inter on Wednesday evening as Edin Dzeko and Henrik Mkhitaryan made it 2-0 within 11 minutes to hand their side a sizeable lead ahead of the return leg next week. The former Chelsea centre-back could do little during the two goals as Dzeko wrapped his foot around to score the opener despite being marked by Davide Calabria, while Mkhitaryan scored from just outside the box after he was allowed the time and space to aim for the target.

Milan's defence was in sixes-and-sevens in the first half as they were repeatedly cut open by Inter's forwards and Tomori admitted that the team initially could not handle the nerves.

WHAT THEY SAID: "In the first half, I think there was a bit of anxiety within the team, and in a game like this you can't give them a millimetre, a centimetre. I think in the first 15 minutes they came and they were really good with their pressure and yeah it was difficult," he stated to BT Sport after the defeat.

"A team like Inter it's difficult with one goal, well even when it's 0-0 it's difficult, and to go two goals down in the first 15/20 minutes, it's difficult. It was a kick in the teeth, and I think the first half it took us a while to get back in the game, second half we were better," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: However, Tomori has urged his teammates to not let their "heads drop" and fight to stage a comeback in the second leg which is less than a week away.

"It's only the first game, we can't let our heads drop. Obviously, we're disappointed because this was the home leg in front of our fans, we wanted to take a positive result going into the second leg," he added.

WHAT NEXT? Milan have a Serie A fixture against Spezia to deal with on Saturday before they return to the San Siro on May 16 for the second leg against Inter on May 16.