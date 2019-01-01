'Fight for your own rightful place in football' - Bolo challenges Kenyan women

K'Ogalo's national treasurer insists women footballers need to start championing their own rights in order to restore the dignity of their game

's national treasurer Sally Bolo has admitted women's football has suffered a great deal in the past and now needs urgent intervention.

Bolo claims the women in the game should try and fight to help change the fortunes of football which is suffering from acute financial constraints.

Although the Kenyan Premier League ( ) 2019/20 season has started without a title sponsor, the Women's Premier League (KWPL) has been running for a longer period without such a sponsor.

The challenge, Bolo says, should be addressed quickly by the concerned parties. Harambee Starlets players have also complained numerously of not receiving their allowances each time they represent the country on international duty.

“The sports industry is no doubt facing its grandest challenge - stagnation owing to the flight of sponsors for various reasons and a host of other potential corporations keeping off as well,” Bolo said in a Facebook post.

“Women footballers, therefore, must fight twice as hard to attain their rightful place. My passion and commitment are to ensure the standards of football for women grow to an admirable level.

“The women thus need a leader, a representative qualified to champion their course and elevate that sector.”

Bolo is among the contestants for the women's representative position in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) national executive council.

She has already been cleared to vie in the upcoming November 23 national elections and will face opposition from Margaret Omondi who is a former referee and Kerubo Momanyi.

Article continues below

The women representative's post is a new one and is aimed at helping in the development of women's football in the country.