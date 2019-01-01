'Fifteen points from six games' - Solskjaer sets Man Utd top-four target

The Old Trafford manager admits his team's task has got harder since losing to Wolves but says Champions League qualification is within their reach

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says must win five of their six remaining Premier League games to finish in the top four.

United fell to their third defeat in four games - and the first since the Norwegian was handed the manager's job on a permanent basis - with a 2-1 loss at Wolves at Molineux on Tuesday night.

It left them in fifth place, two points behind third-placed and level on points with fourth-placed .

They are one point clear of , who are sixth, but all three of the London clubs have a game in hand.

Solskjaer is remaining positive despite admitting the defeat to , who also knocked his team out of the last month, makes their qualification mission more difficult.

"We needed 15 points from seven games, now it is 15 from six - we don't have room for many losses," said Solskjaer.

"It is harder than it was before, but we're a very good team, so it will be difficult for the teams who play against us."

United have four home games - against West Ham, , Chelsea and Cardiff - and away matches at and Huddersfield remaining.

They missed out on the opportunity of going third against Wolves, despite taking the lead through Scott McTominay's first goal for the club.

Diogo Jota's equaliser and Chris Smalling's unfortunate own goal saw United foiled.

"We should have been three up and created our own downfall," added Solskjaer.

"It was a very good performance until they got their second goal and but for their keeper we would have won."

Solskjaer, meanwhile, says he has no problem with Paul Pogba's efforts despite the Frenchman having a below-par game against Wolves.

He said: "Paul is working as hard as any player in the team – some days it just doesn't come off."

Chelsea play Brighton and Spurs face Crystal Palace on Wednesday.