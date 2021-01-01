Fifa's Infantino offers football's condolences for the late Tanzania President Magufuli

The Fifa chief praised Tanzania's late president for his work on fighting corruption and poverty

Fifa president Gianni Infantino has praised departed Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli for his fight against corruption and poverty.

In his condolence message, following the death of the fifth president of Tanzania, Infantino has pinpointed areas that will stand out as Magufuli's achievement during a reign that started with the 2015 general elections.

The East African head of state and government succumbed to a heart ailment on March 17 and Infantino's consolation message follows earlier ones that came from football clubs across the region.

"It is with emotion and sadness that we have learned the sudden passing of His Excellency John Pombe Magufuli, President of the United Republic of Tanzania. Tributes are flowing from around the world to salute his memory and he would like herewith to join with them," Infantino said in a statement obtained by Goal.

"Presiding over the destiny of Tanzania since 2015, renowned statesman, and charismatic leader, recognised for his vision, patriotism and actions for better governance and the fight against corruption and poverty, Magufuli will not be forgotten.

"On behalf of the members of the international football community, we wish to extend our deepest condolences to the Tanzania Football Federation, to your government, and to the Tanzanian people in these difficult times."

The newly-elected Caf President Patrice Motsepe was also among the high-ranking football figures that condoled with the grieving Tanzanian nation.

"Our deepest condolences to our brothers and sisters in the Tanzania Football Federation and to the people of Tanzania on the passing of our dear President Pombe Magufuli," the South African business mogul stated.

"May God comfort and strengthen you during these painful and difficult times."

The death of the president also triggered the cancellation of a friendly tie that would have involved Kenya's Harambee Stars and Taifa Stars of Tanzania on Thursday. Kenya's FA chief Nick Mwendwa also sent his message of condolence to the neighbouring nation.

"Our hearts go to the people of Tanzania following the loss of President John Pombe Magufuli. On behalf of the Football Kenya Federation and the entire Kenyan football fraternity, I wish you peace and solace during these difficult times," said Mwendwa.



The Harambee Stars encounter against their Cecafa rivals were part of preparations planned ahead of the resumption of the African Cup of Nations qualifiers late in March.

They had already played on Monday and Kenya emerged 2-1 winners at Nyayo Stadium.