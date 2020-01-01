Fifa Women's Rankings: Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania drop

East Africa nations dropped down the official rankings owing to a lack of activity in recent months

Harambee Starlets remain the highest-ranked team in East Africa despite dropping four places in the current Fifa women's world rankings.

David Ouma's charges recently took part in the Turkish Women's Cup competition in . After defeating 2-0 in their opening match, they went on to fall 5-0 against before handed them a 3-1 loss.

In the rankings released on Friday, March 27, are placed in position 137 with 986 points, same as December 13, 2019, the last time the rankings were released.

More teams

's Kilimanjaro Queens are two positions lower with 978 points. Coincidentally, the two nations were set to face each other in the first round of the 2020 Awcon qualifiers but it has been postponed owing to Covid-19.

Article continues below

are further down in position 146 with 868 points after dropping four positions as well.

In Africa, are the highest-ranked country in position 38 in the world having accumulated 1614 points. are second in the 51st position with 1486 points, followed by who are placed in position with 53 points with 1434 points.

The first five positions in the world are held by the USA, , , , and .