Fifa watching closely as Sports Tribunal set to make ruling on FKF elections

The Tribunal is set to make a landmark ruling on whether the federation’s elections will continue as planned or not

The world governing body Fifa will be following keenly as the Sports Dispute Tribunal makes its ruling ahead of the Football Federation (FKF) elections.

Hundreds of football governors will attend Tuesday’s ruling at the tribunal which could determine whether the eagerly-awaited polls will proceed as planned or not.

FKF has been sued by two sub-branch officials who want two members of the Electoral Board to be disqualified and the electoral code relaxed.

FKF President Nick Mwenda told Goal they are confident of a positive ruling which will allow the electoral process to go on.

“We have always respected the rulings of the tribunal and we believe sense will prevail tomorrow [Tuesday],” Mwendwa told Goal on Monday.

Three weeks ago, the world governing body Fifa warned against interference in the FKF elections by third parties.

Fifa said it was following the Kenyan situation closely and could take severe sanctions if the elections are interfered with. Apart from the case at SDT, another court case is scheduled for Wednesday where respondents want the polls to be pushed.

FKF elections will start on November 23 with the county polls.

According to the Electoral Board, national elections are supposed to be held on December 7. There will be no elections in more than 30 counties where candidates are unopposed.