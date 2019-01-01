Fifa U17 World Cup: Nigeria, Senegal, Cameroon and Angola know group opponents
Africa's representatives at the 2019 Fifa U17 World Cup have been paired in different groups for their respective campaigns in Brazil.
Nigeria have been drawn against Ecuador, Hungary and Australia in Group B while Cameroon will battle Spain, Argentina and Tajikistan in Group E.
Senegal are in Group D along with USA, Japan and Netherlands while Angola will slug it out with host nation Brazil, Canada and New Zealand in Group A.
The tournament will kick off on October 26 with Brazil taking on Canada while Angola lock horns against New Zealand at the Estadio Bezerrao.
Nigeria stand as the most successful team in the U17 World Cup with five titles and they will be looking to reclaim their crown after missing out of the 2017 edition in India.
Senegal took the place of Guinea in the competition after the latter was found guilty of age falsification at the 2019 Africa U17 Cup of Nations in Tanzania.
Cameroon are currently the African champions at U17 level while Angola qualified as the third-best team on the continent.