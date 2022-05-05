Fifa U-20 Women's World Cup draw: Nigeria get France and Ghana are paired with USA in group stage

Nigeria will face France, while Ghana will take on the United States of America following the draw for the 2022 Fifa U-20 Women's World Cup.

The draw held on Thursday evening at the Teatro Nacional in San Jose, Costa Rica was steered by Fifa’s Director of Tournaments Jaime Yarza while two stars of Costa Rican football, Shirley Cruz and Paulo Cesar Wanchope, served as draw assistants.

There will be 16 nations looking to compete for gold in the 10th edition of the global football fiesta, with plenty of ambitious teams that believe they can emulate the efforts of 2018 reigning champions Japan.

2004 world champions Germany must negotiate their way past Colombia, Newzealand and Mexico in Group B if they hope to make it to the quarter-final.

After crashing out in the quarter-final of the 2018 edition in France, the Falconets would be aiming to challenge for the title. Nevertheless, they must scale a huge hurdle in the French team, Canada and Korea Republic.

In Group D, the Ghanaians drew former winners USA and Japan as well as the Netherlands in what looks like the group of death.



What are the groups for 2022 U-20 Women's World Cup?



Group A Group B Costa Rica Germany Australia Colombia Spain New Zealand Brazil Mexico

Group C Group D France Japan Nigeria Netherlands Canada Ghana Kore Republic United States

When is the 2022 U-20 Women's World Cup?

The tournament starts on Wednesday, August 10 and the opening game will see the hosts Costa Rica take on Australia at San Jose Estadio Nacional.



The group stage will run until Wednesday, August 17 before the first knockout game takes place on Saturday, August 20.

When is the 2022 U-20 Women's World Cup final?

The final of the 2022 U-20 Women's World Cup will take place at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday, August 28.