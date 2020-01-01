2021 U-17 Women’s World Cup: UEFA cancels qualifiers; England, Germany and Spain book tickets to India

The three highest ranked teams will directly qualify for the U17 Women’s World Cup which will be held in India during February 2021…

UEFA have decided to cancel the final round of the UEFA Women’s U17 Championship in the wake of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic after consultation with its member associations.

The Women’s U17 Championship serves as UEFA's qualifiers for the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup, the next edition of which is set ti be held in 2021 in .

After the cancellation of the tournament, the European Football body has decided to send the three teams ( , and ) with the highest coefficient rankings to the World Cup which will be held in from February 17 to March 7, 2021.

The championship was initially supposed to be held between May 9 and May 22, 2020 but due to the pandemic situation across Europe it was postponed to October. The revised timeline was between October 4 and October 10. But with the Covid-19 pandemic showing no signs of abating, UEFA have decided to scrap the competition altogether. This was going to be the 13th edition of the tournament.

The U17 Women’s World Cup itself was initially scheduled to start in November 2020 but the Coronavirus pandemic forced FIFA to come up with a revised schedule. The World Cup will feature 16 teams with India qualifying directly as a host.

From AFC zone, and North Korea have booked their places in the final round who had finished champions and runners-up respectively in the 2019 AFC U16 Women's Championship.

New Zealand have qualified from the OFC Zone. The 2019 Women's Championship had to be postponed twice, first in November 2019 due to a measles pandemic in the Pacific region and then again in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Ultimately in June 2020, OFA decided to cancel the tournament and nominated four times champions New Zealand as their representative in the World Cup. The CAF, CONCACAF and CONMEBOL qualifiers are yet to happen.

India was appointed as the host by the FIFA Council meeting at Miami on 15 March 2019. Five venues have been selected as host cities - the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati, EKA Arena in Ahmedabad and the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Spain are the defending champions, having won the 2018 edition while India will be participating in the tournament for the first time ever.