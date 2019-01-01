Fifa suspends Fufa president Magogo for 2014 World Cup tickets resale

The federation's chief will be required to stay away from football-related activities as he serves the ban meted out on him

Federation of Football Associations (Fufa) President Moses Magogo has been suspended for two months by world governing body Fifa.

The suspension for Magogo comes after he was implicated over the illegal resale of 2014 Fifa World Cup tickets. The Fifa Ethics committee revealed investigations into Magogo's acts were opened on July 23 last year.

“The chairman of the adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has ratified the plea bargain entered into by [Mr Moses Hassim] Magogo, President of the Federation of Uganda Football Associations and member of the Confederation of African Football Executive Committee, and the chairperson of the investigatory chamber,” Fifa's document seen by Goal read in part.

Accompanying the suspension, Fifa has also fined Magogo.

“In accordance with article 67 of paragraph One of the Fifa Code of Ethics, the parties have mutually agreed on the following sanctions; A fine of CHF 10,000 (USh37 million),” continued the document.

“A two-month suspension from taking part in any kind of football-related activity at national and international level.

“The suspension becomes effective upon the validation of the agreement by the chairman of the adjudicatory chamber on October 10, 2019.”

While addressing the 95th Fufa Ordinary Assembly late last month, Magogo announced his decision to step aside as he awaited the determination of the case by Fifa.