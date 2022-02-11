Fifa slaps AFC Leopards with ban after failure to settle Kayumba fine

Football Kenya Federation Premier League side AFC Leopards have found themselves in Fifa's hot water after failing to pay Soter Kayumba's dues.

The ban means the club will not be able to field their new signings acquired in the January transfer window. According to a source close to Ingwe, they found themselves on the wrong side of the football governing body when the Rwandan defender went back to Fifa asking for the total settlement of the Ksh1.8 million that was awarded in 2021.

"The new development means we will not be able to use our new signings. That is the position," the source told GOAL.

"We had hoped the new players we hurriedly acquired over the just concluded window would help us in a season we have struggled badly, but Fifa's message has put the club and the players in a very awkward position.

"Everyone knows how we started the season badly because of the mass exodus seen before the season began, and here we are back at square one after we thought we had solved the problem partly.

"The new players were specifically brought in to stabilise the ship, but I am sorry we are not going to reap the benefit of their arrival in the immediate future."

Asked why exactly Kayumba went back to Fifa, the source said they failed to agree with the player on how to settle the Ksh1.8 million.

"Kayumba wanted a lump sum payment of the dues, while the club's position was that we could only manage to pay in instalments," the source added.

"We have been walking through a rough patch financially, and we thought Kayumba would understand our position. We have a team to run, salaries to pay, and honour matches, and that means the little financial resources we have been stretched to cover all of these.

"It is not that the AFC Leopards were not willing to pay. Remember how we went about collecting money from members and fans through a fundraiser to pay others whom we owed."

John Makwatta, Cliff Nyakeya, Victor Omune, and Josephat Lopanga are the new players Ingwe had signed in the January transfer window.