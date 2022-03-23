Fifa set to ratify Kenya suspension in Qatar

Fifa is set to ratify Kenya’s suspension during its congress meeting that will be held in Qatar at the end of the month.

According to People Daily, the ratification will be confirmed if Kenya has not met the requirements stipulated by Fifa in order for the suspension to be lifted.

"Kenya and Zimbabwe’s suspensions will be ratified at the Fifa Congress meeting on March 31 to be held in Qatar," the publication reported.

"Unless they meet all the requirements given by the global body to enable them to lift the sanctions before then."

Kenya were suspended following the formation of the caretaker committee after the disbandment of the FKF national executive committee.

Meanwhile, Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Sofapaka have asked the caretaker committee to furnish them with the minutes of the meeting that decided their cancelled game against Ulinzi Stars to be replayed.

"After review of the match officials' reports of the abandoned 2021-22 FKF Premier League match 137 between Ulinzi Stars and Sofapaka FC, which was scheduled to be played on Saturday, January 8, the Leagues and Competitions has ordered a replay of the match at a date that will be communicated in due course," the caretaker committee said in a recent communique.

"We make reference to your recent fixture via your email dated 18th March 2022 and our later dated 10th January 2022," Sofapaka president Elly Kalekwa said in a letter obtained by GOAL.

"We have seen various media reports that the dispute surrounding the above referenced and the same was ordered to be replayed on Saturday 26th March as particularized in the fixture.

The 2009 league champions also want the match not to be played before the outcome of their appeal is known.

"Kindly also supply us with the relevant minutes of the proceedings of the Competitions Committee and/or reasons for your said decision,” the letter added.

“We are in the meantime, further requesting that the said fixture be indefinitely postponed pending the outcome of our intended appeal.

Article continues below

Sofapaka.

“As a club, we are yet to receive any official communication of the said verdict from your good selves and hereby request that you urgently purpose to inform us as we intend to file an appeal against the said decision to the relevant appeals committee upon the receipt of the same within the timeline prescribed by Rule 10.3.4.1 of the Rules of Kenyan Football."

The Premier League game was called off in January following the unavailability of a well-equipped ambulance at Nakuru’s ASK Ground.