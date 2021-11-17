Fifa has responded to the South African Football Association's protest on the match between Ghana and Bafana Bafana.

Safa filed a protest letter to the world football governing body over the conduct of Senegalese referee Maguette Ndiaye, who officiated the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier on Sunday.

Fifa has now responded and stated that the matter will be submitted to its Disciplinary Committee on 23 November 2021.

They also stated that they have given the Ghana Football Association an opportunity to respond to the claims submitted by Safa.

Below is Fifa’s letter to Safa, dated 17 November:

Dear Sirs,

We refer to the abovementioned matter, and in particular to the protest filed by the South African Football Association on 15 November 2021 in connection with the match Ghana v. South Africa played on 14 November 2021 in the context of the Preliminary Competition for the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022TM, African Zone.

Furthermore, we wish to inform the South African Football Association as well as the Ghana Football Association that the above-mentioned protest will be submitted to a member of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee on 23 November 2021 for consideration and decision in accordance with art. 14 (9) of the Regulations Fifa World Cup 2022TM, Preliminary Competition as well as arts. 46 and 54 of the Fifa Disciplinary Code (FDC).

In view of the foregoing, the Ghana Football Association has the opportunity to provide the secretariat of the Fifa Disciplinary Committee with any comments it deems appropriate on the aforementioned protest, if any, by 20 November 2021 at the latest, along with any document deemed necessary.

Finally, for the sake of clarity, please be informed that the Fifa Disciplinary Committee will decide on the protest using the file in its possession (cf. art. 20 par. 5 of the FDC).