Fifa Rankings: Tanzania move down six places to 137th

Tanzania have dropped to position 137 after their recent disappointing campaign in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon)

have dropped six places in the latest Fifa World Rankings and now stand at position 137.

Taifa Stars were placed at position 131 in the July 14 rankings just before the 2019 Afcon tournament where they qualified after a 39-year wait.

They lost all their group matches falling to 2-0, before a 3-2 defeat to neighbours . Their final Group C match saw them lose to 3-0.

Tanzania will welcome Kenya's Harambee Stars on July 28 for the African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier before the return leg on August 4.

Meanwhile, Algeria, African Champions, were the biggest movers in the rankings and are now placed at position 40 in the world. That represents a rise of 28 places from their previous position.

Senegal, Afcon finalists, remained the highest-ranked nation in Africa and are positioned at 20 worldwide. Madagascar moved to position 96 after their surprising Afcon display and that represents a rise of 12 places from their previous one. Benin are ranked 82nd while Afcon semi-finalists are 33rd in the world.