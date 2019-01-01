Fifa Rankings: Kenya drop to 107th position after Afcon disappointment
Kenya's men's football team Harambee Stars have dropped positions in the latest Fifa rankings.
Harambee Stars are now placed in 107th position. The slump comes after Kenya managed to pick up only one win in Afcon in Group C where they overcame neighbours Tanzania 3-2.
Algeria, who were Kenya's rivals in the groups, are the biggest movers in the latest rankings after lifting the title in Egypt. They are 40th in the world, moving up 28 positions from the last ranking. Senegal who were also Kenya's Group C opponents maintained their top position on the African rankings and are 20th in the world.
To 10 African teams: 1. Senegal, 2. Tunisia, 3. Nigeria, 4. Algeria, 5. Morocco, 6. Egypt, 7. Ghana, 8. Cameroon, 9. DRC, 10. Ivory Coast.
World Top 10: 1. Belgium, 2. Brazil, 3. France, 4. England, 5. Uruguay, 6. Portugal, 7. Croatia, 8. Colombia, 9. Spain, 10. Argentina.