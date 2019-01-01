Fifa Rankings: Kenya drop to 107th position after Afcon disappointment

Kenya have now dropped to 107th position from their previous 105th position before Afcon started

's men's football team Harambee Stars have dropped positions in the latest Fifa rankings.

Harambee Stars are now placed in 107th position. The slump comes after Kenya managed to pick up only one win in Afcon in Group C where they overcame neighbours 3-2.

Article continues below

, who were Kenya's rivals in the groups, are the biggest movers in the latest rankings after lifting the title in . They are 40th in the world, moving up 28 positions from the last ranking. who were also Kenya's Group C opponents maintained their top position on the African rankings and are 20th in the world.

To 10 African teams: 1. Senegal, 2. , 3. , 4. Algeria, 5. , 6. , 7. , 8. , 9. DRC, 10. .

World Top 10: 1. , 2. , 3. , 4. , 5. , 6. , 7. , 8. , 9. , 10. .