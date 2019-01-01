Fifa rankings: Harambee Stars drop two places

Kenya down on latest rankings after 1-0 defeat to Ghana in Afcon qualifier

The Harambee Stars have fallen two places in the most recent Fifa Rankings and are now 108th among its world peers.

are the top-ranked Cecafa region nation and are sitting 73rd. Sudan; , Burundi, and Rwanda are ranked 130, 131, 136 and 138 respectively.

FKF President Nick Mwendwa is not worried of the latest rankings and has promised that the team will perform well at the Afcon tournament.

“It is not good to drop down in the rankings but remember that after losing to , we did not play in any friendly match whereas other nations managed to play one. It is not a position to worry too much because our focus is to do well at the Afcon,” Mwendwa told Goal.

In last month's rankings, the Harambee Stars were ranked 106th after they had defeated Ghana and Ethiopia in home (Afcon) qualifiers.

Burundi, Tanzania, and Uganda Cranes all joined the Harambee Stars as participants in the upcoming 2019 Afcon set for in June and July. , , and are the top-ranked countries in Africa and also will participate at Afcon.