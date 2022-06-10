FIFA ranking: USMNT vs Grenada - CONCACAF Nations League teams compared

Anselm Noronha
Christian Pulisic United States USMNTGetty
Concacaf Nations LeagueUnited States vs GrenadaUnited StatesGrenada

Gregg Berhalter's men are set to begin their campaign as defending champions...

The U.S. men's national team will play their opening game of the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League as they host Grenada in a League A Group D game on Friday night. El Salvador is the third nation in this group.

The Yanks won the inaugural edition of the league as tournament hosts in 2019-20. In the current calendar year, the USMNT have endured a number of 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification third round games from the CONCACAF region between January and March before a couple of friendlies in June where they beat Morocco 3-0 besides a goalless draw against Uruguay.

Grenada have already played two games against El Salvador wherein they lost 3-1 away and drew 2-2 at home to pick up a single point and they currently sit in at second in the group.

What is USMNT's FIFA Ranking?

Now ranked 15th in the world, the United States entered the top 10 in the FIFA men's ranking in August 2021 and topped the FIFA rankings in the CONCACAF region towards the end of 2021, but have since gone back sitting one below long-time leaders, Mexico.

Gregg Berhalter
Getty

Since taking over the USMNT in his first national team assignment in his coaching career, Gregg Berhalter led the Stars and Stripes to their first CONCACAF Nations League and seventh CONCACAF Gold Cup titles.

United States have been drawn alongside England, Iran and Wales for the 2022 FIFA World Cup later this year. It will be a 11th World Cup since finishing third - their best so far - in the inaugural World Cup in 1930.

What is Grenada's FIFA Ranking?

Grenada have dropped one spot in the FIFA world men's ranking from the previous calendar year and are currently ranked 170th in the table.

The Spice Boys, under Canadian and former Canada national team assistant and interim coach Michael Findlay, have also unwaveringly ranked 20th among CONCACAF teams since August 2021. For around a year before that, Grenada had a ranking of 159/160 in the world and 18/19 in the CONCACAF region.

The next FIFA ranking will be published on June 23, 2022.

Latest FIFA ranking (World)

Rank

Team

Pts

1

Brazil

1832.69

2

Belgium

1827

3

France

1789.85

4

Argentina

1765.13

5

England

1761.71

6

Italy

1723.31

7

Spain

1709.19

8

Portugal

1674.48

9

Mexico

1658.82

10

Netherlands

1658.66

15

United States

1633.72

170

Grenada

968.49

Latest FIFA ranking (CONCACAF)

CONCACAF rank

World rank

Team

1

9

Mexico

2

15

United States

3

31

Costa Rica

4

38

Canada

5

61

Panama

6

64

Jamaica

7

74

El Salvador

8

79

Curacao

9

82

Honduras

10

90

Haiti

20

170

Grenada

What are USMNT's recent fixture results?

Date

Type

Result

January 27, 2022

WCQ R3

United States 1-0 El Salvador

January 30, 2022

WCQ R3

Canada 2-0 United States

February 2, 2022

WCQ R3

United States 3-0 Honduras

March 24, 2022

WCQ R3

Mexico 0-0 United States

March 27, 2022

WCQ R3

United States 5-1 Panama

March 30, 2022

WCQ R3

Costa Rica 2-0 United States

June 1, 2022

Friendly

United States 3-0 Morocco

June 5, 2022

Friendly

United States 0-0 Uruguay