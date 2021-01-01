Fifa orders AFC Leopards to pay Rwandan midfielder Habamahoro Ksh1.7m

The star reported the Kenyan side to the world football governing body after allegedly serving them for four months without pay

Fifa has ordered Football Kenya Federation Premier League side AFC Leopards to pay former midfielder Vincent Habamahoro Ksh1.7 million.

The world governing body has slapped the local heavyweights with fines following a contractual dispute that involved them and the Rwandan midfielder.

Habamahoro is among the stars that left Ingwe in December 2019 following a reported run of four months without salaries. Soter Kayumba, head coach Casa Mbungo – who is now at Bandari – Ismail Diarra and Tresor Ndikumana were the others who left AFC Leopards in that period of financial turmoil.

"The respondent [AFC Leopards] shall provide evidence of payment of the due amount to Fifa,” a statement as carried out by Nation Sports read.

If the local heavyweights fail to pay the midfielder – who joined Rwandan top side Kiyovu SC thereafter – within the set time frame then they will be barred from engaging in transfer activities in three seasons.

“In the event, the amounts due plus interest are not paid within 45 days as from the notification of the claimant by the relevant details to the respondent, the respondent shall be banned from registering new players, either nationally or internationally up until the new amounts are paid and for the maximum duration of three entire and consecutive transfer windows,” the statement added.

The fines on AFC Leopards come after Fifa had ordered Gor Mahia to pay Tanzanian winger Dickson Ambundo KSh1.3 million for a breach of contract.

KCB also had to deal with Fifa after they were ordered to pay Gabriel Mugabo KSh1.8 million.

The Rwandan star signed for the Bankers in 2018 from Rayon Sports and was among the players who were released in 2020 as the club claimed they were let go owing to a restructuring policy before he escalated the matter with Fifa.

Wazito were the first Kenyan club in 2020 to be forced to pay former player fines amounting to KSh6 million for similar reasons as AFC Leopards, KCB and Gor Mahia.

The players who reported the Kenyan side to Fifa were Ghanaian forward Paul Acquah, Togolese defender Issofou Bourhana, Ugandan midfielder Mansoor Safi Agu, Liberian Augustine Otu, and DR Congo forward Piscas Muhindo.