Fifa official Solemale expected in Nairobi to oversee FKF elections

The world governing body has sent a representative to observe the exercise which will be held in the city on December 7

World Football Governing body Fifa will send a representative to observe the upcoming Football Federation (FKF) national elections.

Sarah Solemale from Fifa Governance Services is expected to jet into the country on Friday, December 6 ahead of the elections which will be held at Kasarani Gymnasium on Saturday.

"[Fifa] has informed us they will be sending a representative to observe the elections. We are in contact with the Fifa official who is expected in the country later in the week," FKF Ag. CEO Barry Otieno told Goal on Tuesday.

94 delegates, drawn from the counties, Kenyan Premier League ( ), National Super League (NSL), FKF Division One League and Women's Premier League clubs are eligible to vote.

Current FKF president Nick Mwendwa is set to retain his post unopposed after no candidate offered to challenge him. Mwendwa will thus return for another term alongside his running mate Doris Petra.

The newly formed seat – Nec women's representative – has attracted three contestants among them official Sally Bolo, Margaret Omondi and Kerubo Momanyi.

The delegates coming from outside Nairobi are expected to start arriving on Thursday.