Fifa freezes Gor Mahia, Wazito FC transfer businesses over unsettled Ambundo, Otu fines

The clubs were unable to remit money ordered by the world football governing body and will now be unable to acquire new stars

Fifa has banned Football Kenya Federation Premier League sides Gor Mahia and Wazito FC from signing new players from the current transfer window for failure to pay Dickson Ambundo and Augustine Otu fines respectively.

Ambundo and Otu took the FKF Premier League outfits to Fifa over contractual matters and the world football governing body ordered Gor Mahia and Wazito to pay Ksh1.2 million and Ksh1 million respectively.

Fifa warned the clubs that failure to settle the fines within 45 days upon the delivery of that judgement, then they will be barred from engaging in the transfer windows.

"We take due note that in its correspondence, the creditor informed us that the debtor has not complied with its financial obligation in accordance with the decision of Fifa,” Fifa’s letter to the concerned parties as was carried by Nation Sports stated.

“In this regard, we wish to inform the parties that a ban from registering new players internationally has been implemented by Fifa as of today.

"Debtor member association is requested to immediately implement on the debtor, if not done yet, a ban from registering new players at the national level.”

Apart from Otu, Wazito parted ways with another three players who took the club to Fifa. Ghanaian forward Paul Acquah, Togolese defender Issofou Bourhana, Ugandan midfielder Mansoor Safi and DR Congo forward Piscas Muhindo were the other complainants who were awarded a total of KSh6 million in salary arrears.

Bourhana was awarded $9600 compensation (KSh1.04 million) for breach of contract while Otu was handed $7800 (KSh848,776).

Mansoor got Ksh1,698,000 with KSh370,000 outstanding remuneration. Paul Acquah will benefit with KSh2,165,806 plus Ksh150,000 remuneration while Muhindo has been handed KSh1,040,000 and Ksh200,000 remuneration.

Victor Ndinya, Teddy Osok, Derrick Otanga, Lloyd Wahome and goalkeepers Steve Njung’e and Kevin Omondi were the local players who were let go at the same time by Wazito.

Ambundo left Gor Mahia in 2020 and joined Dodoma Jiji before Fifa ordered the club to pay him outstanding salary arrears.

Article continues below

Even though the two sides have been banned effectively, Gor Mahia have already signed striker Wilson Silva Fonseca, former defender Harun Shakava and Abdul Karim Nikiema Zoko of Burkina Faso.

Wazito have completed the signing of Ellie Asieche, John Odhiambo, Levi Opiyo and Erick Otieno.

AFC Leopards were also ordered to pay former midfielder Vincent Habamahoro Ksh1.7 million over unpaid salaries at the time he was serving Ingwe.