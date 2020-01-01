Fifa fines over released players ‘witch-hunt expedition’ – Wazito FC

The club was fined after six foreign players sought the intervention of the world football governing body over breach of contract

Kenyan Premier League side Wazito FC has read mischief in Fifa’s judgment that ordered them to pay former players fines amounting to KSh6 million.

The players who reported the Kenyan side to Fifa are Ghanaian forward Paul Acquah, Togolese defender Issofou Bourhana, Ugandan midfielder Mansoor Safi Agu, Liberian Augustine Otu, and DR Congo forward Piscas Muhindo for reasons of breach of contract.

Bourhana was awarded $9600 compensation (KSh1.04 million) for breach of contract while Otu was handed $7800 (KSh848,776).

More teams

Mansoor got Ksh1,698,000 with KSh370,000 outstanding remuneration. Paul Acquah will benefit with KSh2,165,806 plus Ksh150,000 remuneration while Muhindo has been handed KSh1,040,000 and Ksh200,000 remuneration.

A source at the club has now confirmed to Goal they were never given a chance to present their case and feel the all scenario is a "witch-hunt".

“We smell witch-hunt in all this expedition,” a Wazito source told Goal.

“First of all, we were never heard, we were never given an opportunity to be heard so that we give our side of the story, a judgement was just passed without a fair chance to explain our reasons for releasing the said players.”

Wazito said they were not furnished with the judgement pronouncing the orders and stated they first learned of the development from social media.

“Another fishy thing is we learned of the communication from the media. We only got the formal communication a day later yet the documents that should have reached us first were making rounds on social media,” the source added.

“Why would such documents hit social media platforms before reaching us and who is this that leaked or gave out the documents?”

Fifa gave a strict timeline within which Wazito must pay the concerned players to avoid facing transfer bans.

“In the event that the amount due, plus interest as established above is not paid by [Wazito] within 45 days, as from the notification by the Claimant of the relevant bank details to the Respondent, the following consequences shall arise,” the Fifa statement partly read.

Article continues below

“In the event that the payable amount as per in this decision is still not paid by the end of the ban of three entire and consecutive registration periods, the present matter shall be submitted, upon request, to the Fifa Disciplinary Committee.”

The players were among those who were released before the current transfer window was opened.