FIFA eWorld Cup to return to London in early August

The world's best FIFA 19 players will be in the UK to compete for a quarter-million dollar prize and the honour of being called the world champion

The FIFA eWorld Cup is heading back to London in early August with 32 of the best EA Sports players in the world set to square off at The O2 Arena in an effort to be named the best player in the world.

FIFA have confirmed that the eWorld Cup will be held from August 2-4 at the same venue that saw Mosaad Aldossary​ crowned world champion in 2018.

An increased prize purse, with $500,000 total on offer and the winner set to take home $250,000, has raised the stakes for the 2019 event, with a trip to The Best FIFA Football Awards​ also on the line.

The event is the culmination of the EA Sports FIFA 19 Global Series​ and promises to offer fans of the game three thrilling days of broadcasts from the iconic O2, with fans also able to purchase tickets for the final day of the competition, Sunday, August 4.

Those who choose to attend the even will be able to meet well-known faces from the FIFA scene such as Spencer Owen and Mike LaBelle along with taking in both semi-finals and the final.

"After the incredible success of the tournament last year at The O2 in London, we are excited to once again host the FIFA eWorld Cup at such an iconic venue and to create a one-of-a-kind EA Sports FIFA event for the community,” said Christian Volk, Director of eFootball & Gaming at FIFA in a press release.

“With the increased prize money and a world title on the line, the tension will be higher than ever before and will create an incredible atmosphere.

"This season, we have seen a great appetite for content consumption of the EA Sports FIFA 19 Global Series and we are excited to give more fans the chance to witness the greatest competitive FIFA event to date either on-site or at home, as we crown the ultimate champion at The O2 after an exciting season.”

The top 32 players in the FIFA 19 Global Series Rankings will be determined after the FIFA 19 Global Series Play-Offs, having taken place July 5-7 in Hamburg on Xbox and the PlayStation event to take place July 12-14 in Berlin.

Fans interested in attending the event on August 4 can find ticket details here.