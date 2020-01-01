Fifa coronavirus relief plan timely - FKF presidential contestant Mwachiro

The world governing body availed the money for federations to assist them during the Covid-19 outbreak

Football Federation (FKF) presidential aspirant Herbert Mwachiro has lauded Fifa's move to financially assist its member associations during the coronavirus pandemic.

The relief plan is expected to be released in three stages and will see Fifa avail up to $1.5 billion to the member associations which Mwachiro feels is coming at the right time.

"The move is very timely and it’s a shot in the arm for many federations whose footballers, match officials, coaches, and other technical officials have been adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic with most losing their revenue streams and sponsors pulling out or temporarily halting their sponsorship," Mwachiro said in a statement seen by Goal.

More teams

With Fifa stating some of the funds, which will come in the form of soft loans and grants, can be availed to teams and players, the former FKF vice-president and CEO says it will help the involved sportsmen and women a great deal.

"This has put the vulnerable sportsmen and women in a very difficult position as they are among the hardest hit by the pandemic," added Mwachiro.

"Problems in relation to hunger, health, and housing are affecting this class of sportspersons. They are already in debt over the past three months and the need to be alleviated is even more urgent.

"The opportunity to access the interest-free loan could also be looked into to help ease the burden on the hard-hit football community."

The FKF is entitled to $1,000,000 from the Universal Solidarity Grant and $500,000 for Women's Football Support, which means the local FA would end up getting a total of $1,500,000 in the near future.

While confirming the approval and manner of disbursements, Fifa stated the use of the funds will be subjected to strict auditing.

"To ensure effective oversight of the plan, there will be strict controls on the use of funds, audit requirements, as well as clear loan repayment conditions,” Fifa said.

Article continues below

"A Fifa Covid-19 Relief Plan steering committee will also be established to supervise the administration of the scheme."

The move came at a time the Kenyan government had rolled out a programme that will see footballers enjoy a KSh10,000 monthly package for three months.