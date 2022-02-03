Fifa Club World Cup: Al Ahly's Pitso Mosimane positive despite absence of key stars

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane has claimed they have no reason to complain despite the absence of several key players ahead of the Fifa Club World Cup opener on Saturday.

The African champions will face the CONCACAF Champions League winners Monterrey of Mexico and Mosimane, who will be without notable first-teamers, has asserted the need to stay positive.

Mohamed El-Shennawy, Ayman Ashraf, Mohamed Abdelmonem, Hamdi Fathi, Amr El-Sulya, and Mohamed Sherif are among the players that are on national team duty in Cameroon for the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

Percy Tau, Akram Tawfik - who was injured during the Afcon opening game against Nigeria - Salah Mohsen, and Badr Benoun are out due to injuries.

"We have to stay positive and keep our chin up moving forward," Mosimane told AD Sports as per KingFut.

"Things happen for one reason or another, it will be a 11vs11 game against Monterrey, and we have five substitutions as well, so why complain?

"Everybody knows Al Ahly have a great team, we did well last year in Qatar.

"It’s true that we are missing important players, but we have very good players in our participating squad."

The South African coach believes his side can do better than they have done in the previous Fifa Club World Cup editions.

"We can’t ignore history, Al Ahly’s last encounter with Monterrey wasn’t great, but we have the chance to fix our mistakes. I believe we can change history," added the former Mamelodi Sundowns coach.

"We won bronze medals last year in the Club World Cup, so why not aim for different-coloured medals in this edition."

Meanwhile, winger Mohamed Taher spoke about their ambitions as they are set to take part in the second consecutive Club World Cup season.

"Having the support of the fans will motivate us to do our best. We are eager to repeat last year’s achievement, if not even reach a better position this year," the star told the club's portal.

"I’m very excited to participate for the second time in the competition with Al Ahly. It’s a good feeling to be playing in an Arab country. Hopefully, we will have the same support from our fans as we did last year when we were playing in Qatar."

"Playing in this competition means that you’ll get to face teams who have a different style of play than ours. We started preparing for Saturday’s game and we watched several videos of the opponent."