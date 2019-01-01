Fifa blocks Tanta SC from fielding Sofapaka striker John Avire – Kalekwa

Batoto ba Mungu president confirms to Goal the world governing body have stopped the Egyptian club from using the striker

striker John Avire has been blocked from turning out for Egyptian side Tanta SC.

Batoto ba Mungu president Elly Kalekwa has confirmed to Goal the decision was reached after the transfer window in the Egyptian league closed on October 20.

“We wrote to the world governing body [Fifa] after Tanta refused to meet our demands [when the transfer window closed] and they [Fifa] responded through Football Federation (FKF) saying Avire can only play Sofapaka,” Kalekwa told Goal on Wednesday.

“Fifa have also ordered Tanta not to use the player in any match until they talk to us.”

Asked whether Avire had returned to Kenya after the transfer was aborted, Kalekwa responded: “[Avire] is still in but he cannot play for Tanta. We are negotiating with the team not the player and we will wait until the issue is sorted out.”

Avire, who played for Kenya’s Harambee Stars during the 2019 finals staged in , has been embroiled in a long transfer tussle with Sofapaka and the Egyptian side.

At one time, Tanta SC, claimed they had secured the services of the player and even went ahead to unveil him for the new season.

However, Sofapaka have remained adamant Avire belongs to them and he can only move to Egypt if Tanta meets their asking price.